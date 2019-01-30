Brokerages Anticipate Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (VAC) to Post $1.44 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) to post earnings of $1.44 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.62 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32. Marriott Vacations Worldwide reported earnings of $1.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $5.79 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.66 to $5.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $7.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.55 to $10.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.34). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 4.04%. The business had revenue of $750.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Macquarie lowered Marriott Vacations Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $134.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.58.

VAC traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $87.90. 16,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 467,568. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $60.67 and a fifty-two week high of $154.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 19th. This is an increase from Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

In other news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 2,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $81.22 per share, with a total value of $191,273.10. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 186,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,135,509.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles Elliott Andrews acquired 6,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.17 per share, for a total transaction of $505,104.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,104.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,735 shares of company stock worth $1,156,758 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 5,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 205.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

