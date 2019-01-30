Brokerages Anticipate Kirby Co. (KEX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $698.14 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will announce sales of $698.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $708.25 million and the lowest is $687.40 million. Kirby reported sales of $708.11 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 31st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year sales of $2.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.34 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.84 billion to $3.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kirby.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Kirby from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Friday, January 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.40 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.05.

Shares of Kirby stock traded up $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 436,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.01. Kirby has a fifty-two week low of $60.63 and a fifty-two week high of $94.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

In other news, VP Amy D. Husted sold 1,200 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $89,748.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,248.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $262,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $277,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Kirby during the third quarter valued at about $320,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kirby by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,808 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. It operates in two segments, Marine Transportation and Distribution and Services. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

