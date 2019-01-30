Brokerages Anticipate Horizon Pharma PLC (HZNP) to Announce $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Pharma PLC (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share of $0.54 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Pharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.53. Horizon Pharma posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Pharma will report full year earnings of $1.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.72. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.56 to $1.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Pharma.

Horizon Pharma (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $325.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.84 million. Horizon Pharma had a positive return on equity of 27.14% and a negative net margin of 18.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share.

HZNP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Pharma from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Pharma from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Horizon Pharma from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.98. The stock had a trading volume of 1,425,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,255. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.94. Horizon Pharma has a 1 year low of $12.55 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

In related news, Chairman Timothy P. Walbert sold 408,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.54, for a total transaction of $8,795,794.38. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 650,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,009,702.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Horizon Pharma by 141.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,117 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,001 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 631.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Pharma by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Horizon Pharma during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Pharma Company Profile

Horizon Pharma Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's marketed medicine portfolio consists of RAVICTI for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; PROCYSBI to treat nephropathic cystinosis; ACTIMMUNE for the treatment of chronic granulomatous disease and malignant osteopetrosis; BUPHENYL to treat urea cycle disorders; and QUINSAIR for the treatment of chronic pulmonary infections due to pseudomonas aeruginosa in cystic fibrosis patients.

