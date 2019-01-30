Brinker International, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of 0.38 per share by the restaurant operator on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th.

Brinker International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Brinker International has a payout ratio of 40.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Brinker International to earn $3.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.6%.

Brinker International stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.10. 2,985,527 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,507,672. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.25. Brinker International has a fifty-two week low of $32.03 and a fifty-two week high of $54.14.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $790.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $779.19 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 23.89%. Brinker International’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.70, for a total value of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,075.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Wyman Roberts sold 35,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total transaction of $1,686,978.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 149,991 shares in the company, valued at $7,132,072.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,692,195. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brinker International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 15th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Brinker International in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.13.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

