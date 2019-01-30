Brent Frei Sells 56,533 Shares of Smartsheet Inc (SMAR) Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 56,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total transaction of $1,693,728.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 17th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.03, for a total transaction of $1,351,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 2nd, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $1,251,500.00.

On Friday, November 16th, Brent Frei sold 22,186 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.26, for a total transaction of $582,604.36.

On Wednesday, November 7th, Brent Frei sold 20,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $510,000.00.

Shares of SMAR stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.99. 733,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 864,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $18.06 and a twelve month high of $33.98.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.12 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 32.12% and a negative return on equity of 111.93%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 59.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Thursday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $17,635,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $4,946,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the third quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the second quarter worth approximately $275,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet Inc provides cloud-based platform for execution of work. It enables teams and organizations to plan, capture, manage, automate, and report on work. The company offers Smartdashboards that provides the status of work to align individuals, managers, and executives; Smartportals to easily locate and access from any device the resources available for a project without IT assistance; Smartcards to organize, share, and act on workflows; and Smartgrids to keep teams on task by easily tracking multiple moving parts.

