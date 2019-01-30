Breakout (BRK) Market Capitalization Achieves $571,520.00

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. During the last week, Breakout has traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Breakout has a total market capitalization of $571,520.00 and approximately $602.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for about $0.0302 or 0.00000862 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Breakout

Breakout is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Breakout is www.breakoutcoin.com

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Breakout should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

