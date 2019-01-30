Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 267,880 Shares of Codexis, Inc. (CDXS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT trimmed its stake in shares of Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) by 62.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,585 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 267,880 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT owned 0.30% of Codexis worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,407,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Codexis by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 204,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 30,124 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Codexis during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,452,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,578,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Codexis during the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $16.99 on Wednesday. Codexis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $23.05. The company has a market capitalization of $915.03 million, a PE ratio of -33.98 and a beta of -0.69.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Codexis had a negative net margin of 14.26% and a negative return on equity of 25.72%. The company had revenue of $16.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.63 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP James Lalonde sold 13,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total value of $207,176.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 158,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,433,862.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gordon Sangster sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $1,270,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,533.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 228,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,247 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CDXS. BidaskClub downgraded Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price on shares of Codexis in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Codexis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. First Analysis upgraded shares of Codexis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Codexis from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells protein catalysts. It also offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides protein catalyst screening and protein engineering services.

