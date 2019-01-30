Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $8.38 Million Position in Canadian National Railway (CNI)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT decreased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,316 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $8,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,784,000 after acquiring an additional 108,761 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 9,414 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,009,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,554,000 after acquiring an additional 34,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 327.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,676,000 after acquiring an additional 219,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 18th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price (down previously from $98.00) on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.16.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock opened at $83.67 on Wednesday. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $70.36 and a fifty-two week high of $91.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $60.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 42.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

