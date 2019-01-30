Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $4.45 Million Position in Mosaic Co (MOS)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 19.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 37,814 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 50.8% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Mosaic by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Mosaic by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in Mosaic by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 22,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan grew its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 105,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MOS opened at $31.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.16, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Mosaic Co has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 0.80% and a positive return on equity of 6.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mosaic Co will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MOS shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Citigroup raised shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $45.00 price target on shares of Mosaic and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.93.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

