Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Has $1.78 Million Position in Waters Co. (WAT)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 48,188 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,091,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its holdings in Waters by 162.8% in the fourth quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 10,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Waters by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,588 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Waters by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,792 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Waters by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 33,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. 92.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 27,848 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.36, for a total transaction of $6,275,825.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,796 shares in the company, valued at approximately $630,106.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.67, for a total value of $1,597,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $3,775,959.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,449 shares of company stock worth $13,404,497 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $229.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $167.93 and a 52 week high of $231.89. The company has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.74 million. Waters had a return on equity of 34.18% and a net margin of 24.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WAT shares. TheStreet raised Waters from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 31st. BTIG Research increased their target price on Waters to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Waters from $204.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.20.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra performance liquid chromatography technology, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

