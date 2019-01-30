Boston Properties (BXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) issued an update on its FY19 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.88-7.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.84. Boston Properties also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.66-1.68 EPS.

NYSE BXP opened at $128.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.14, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.74. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $107.84 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Get Boston Properties alerts:

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BXP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 25th. DA Davidson raised Boston Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $134.93.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Boston Properties (BXP) Updates FY19 Earnings Guidance” was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/boston-properties-bxp-updates-fy19-earnings-guidance.html.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.