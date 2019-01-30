BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Shares Sold by North Star Asset Management Inc.

North Star Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 93,112 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BWA. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in BorgWarner during the third quarter worth about $146,000. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,196 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC bought a new position in BorgWarner during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 75.2% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BWA traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.18. 20,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,522,108. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.46 and a 12 month high of $57.41. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BWA. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays set a $36.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 4th. TheStreet cut BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $53.00 price objective on BorgWarner and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.86.

In related news, Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total value of $400,019.97. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at $3,128,137.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Deborah D. Mcwhinney purchased 1,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.14 per share, with a total value of $49,933.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

