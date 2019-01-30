Booking Holdings Inc. (BKNG) Position Reduced by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Booking by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Lawrence B raised its holdings in Booking by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 1,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Gillian Tans sold 294 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,796.66, for a total transaction of $528,218.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 881 shares of company stock worth $1,575,047. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $4.90 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,813.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,219. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.16. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,606.27 and a 52 week high of $2,228.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $37.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $38.37 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Booking had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 26.87%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.43 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 89.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,917.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, December 24th. Wedbush set a $2,500.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen set a $2,200.00 target price on Booking and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,147.59.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

