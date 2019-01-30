BOK Financial (BOKF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $422.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.33 million. BOK Financial had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 23.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Shares of BOK Financial stock traded up $2.23 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $85.32. 4,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.13. BOK Financial has a 1-year low of $69.96 and a 1-year high of $107.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

In related news, Director John W. Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.74 per share, for a total transaction of $245,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,611.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,808.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 6,800 shares of company stock valued at $521,442 and have sold 12,670 shares valued at $936,605. 60.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 3,466,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $254,171,000 after purchasing an additional 656,365 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,653,428 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,125,000 after purchasing an additional 52,210 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,302,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $126,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,830 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of BOK Financial by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 653,637 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,586,000 after purchasing an additional 89,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wedbush set a $105.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 price objective on BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on BOK Financial from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

About BOK Financial

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

