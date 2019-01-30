BMO Capital Markets Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Boise Cascade (BCC)

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by BMO Capital Markets in a report issued on Wednesday. They presently have a $32.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 22.32% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Vertical Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. TheStreet cut Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Boise Cascade to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.25.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

BCC opened at $26.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.36. Boise Cascade has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $49.30. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.82.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMS Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $37,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $46,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade in the third quarter worth $209,000. 95.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber, studs, and particleboards.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.