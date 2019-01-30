Blue Bird Corp (BLBD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $157.20 Million

Equities analysts expect Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) to post $157.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Blue Bird’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $158.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $155.60 million. Blue Bird reported sales of $162.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blue Bird will report full year sales of $1.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.03 billion to $1.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Blue Bird.

Get Blue Bird alerts:

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 6th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Blue Bird had a net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 61.35%. The company had revenue of $331.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.70 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLBD. BidaskClub raised shares of Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Blue Bird in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 19.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 163.8% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 42.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 775,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,330,000 after buying an additional 230,846 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 13.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 147,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after buying an additional 17,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 16.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. 98.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BLBD traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $19.47. 38,480 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,365. The firm has a market cap of $510.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.31. Blue Bird has a 12 month low of $15.67 and a 12 month high of $26.95.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

Featured Story: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blue Bird (BLBD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Bird Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Bird and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.