Bloom (BLT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,051.00

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 30th. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges including TOPBTC, Bibox, Upbit and IDEX. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and $2,051.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bloom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00009158 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028883 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000781 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00002468 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.27 or 0.01930786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177579 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00203491 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029055 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Bloom Profile

Bloom was first traded on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,861,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bloom Token Trading

Bloom can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, TOPBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap and Upbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bloom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bloom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.