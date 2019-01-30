BLOC.MONEY 24 Hour Volume Reaches $1,257.00 (BLOC)

BLOC.MONEY (CURRENCY:BLOC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. One BLOC.MONEY coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000556 BTC on exchanges including TradeOgre and STEX. BLOC.MONEY has a total market capitalization of $165,302.00 and approximately $1,257.00 worth of BLOC.MONEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BLOC.MONEY has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028846 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.77 or 0.01912367 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00177033 BTC.

empowr coin (EMPR) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00205045 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000116 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028978 BTC.

About BLOC.MONEY

BLOC.MONEY’s total supply is 8,523,348 coins. BLOC.MONEY’s official website is bloc.money . BLOC.MONEY’s official Twitter account is @bloc_money

BLOC.MONEY Coin Trading

BLOC.MONEY can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOC.MONEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOC.MONEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOC.MONEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

