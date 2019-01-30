Blackrock Capital Investment (BKCC) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation provides responsive, creative and flexible capital solutions to middle-market companies. BlackRock Kelso Capital provides middle-market companies with flexible financing solutions, including senior and junior secured, unsecured and subordinated debt securities and loans, and equity securities. The Companies strategy is to provide capital to meet our clients’ current and future needs across this spectrum, creating long-term partnerships with growing middle-market companies. “

BKCC has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Blackrock Capital Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKCC opened at $6.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Blackrock Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $6.53.

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18. Blackrock Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 30.39%. The company had revenue of $21.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.30 million. Research analysts predict that Blackrock Capital Investment will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s payout ratio is 98.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Blackrock Capital Investment by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Capital Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 3.5% in the third quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 348,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Blackrock Capital Investment by 113.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 12,828 shares during the last quarter. 34.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Blackrock Capital Investment

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

