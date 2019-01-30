BlackRock (BLK) Upgraded to “Buy” by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $405.36 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

BLK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on BlackRock from $541.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank downgraded BlackRock from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $444.00 to $405.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BlackRock to $500.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of BlackRock from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $501.03.

BLK stock opened at $407.62 on Tuesday. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $360.79 and a 1-year high of $578.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 3.07.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The asset manager reported $6.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.35 by ($0.27). BlackRock had a net margin of 30.32% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BlackRock will post 25.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.13. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.49%.

In related news, Chairman Laurence Fink sold 5,120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.76, for a total value of $2,113,331.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,047,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $432,175,817.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider J. Richard Kushel sold 3,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.29, for a total transaction of $1,259,385.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,231 shares of company stock valued at $27,665,467. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,353,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,937,335,000 after buying an additional 148,805 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 51,763.3% in the third quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,084,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082,370 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the third quarter worth approximately $477,939,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 0.5% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 741,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $349,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.2% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 539,703 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,523 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

