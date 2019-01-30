Bitdeal (BDL) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Bitdeal (CURRENCY:BDL) traded up 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Bitdeal has a total market cap of $36,780.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Bitdeal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitdeal has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitdeal coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.23 or 0.00921748 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0752 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Linkey (LKY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00021970 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00001211 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00012288 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000617 BTC.

Bitdeal Coin Profile

Bitdeal (CRYPTO:BDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. Bitdeal’s total supply is 219,596,262 coins and its circulating supply is 175,583,793 coins. Bitdeal’s official website is bitdeal.co.in . Bitdeal’s official Twitter account is @bitdealuk and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitdeal Coin Trading

Bitdeal can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitdeal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitdeal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitdeal using one of the exchanges listed above.

