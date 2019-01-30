Bitcoin Adult Achieves Market Cap of $11,837.00 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded down 51.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 30th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded down 56.8% against the dollar. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $11,837.00 and approximately $132.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular exchanges including Crex24 and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00008884 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00028905 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000798 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00002467 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.01883981 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00177871 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00202959 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000117 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00029059 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000593 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 28,690,884 coins and its circulating supply is 26,456,638 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Adult directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Adult should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Adult using one of the exchanges listed above.

