BHP Group (BHP) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “BHP Billiton is poised to gain from its focus on investment plans across iron ore, copper, coal and petroleum. The company is also trying to make its operations more efficient on the back of smarter technology adoption across the entire value chain. Over the last year, BHP Billiton’s shares have outperformed the industry. BHP has sold its onshore U.S. assets for $10.8 billion, to simplify and strengthen its portfolio and generate shareholder returns. Moreover, strong cash flow position, lower debt levels and higher operational efficacy will likely strengthen BHP Billiton’s competency. However, an oversupply situation in the mining market will likely hurt the company’s near-term results.”

Several other research firms have also commented on BHP. ValuEngine raised shares of BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BHP Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of BHP Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.25.

BHP stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.00. 81,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.79. BHP Group has a 12-month low of $43.10 and a 12-month high of $52.62.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BHP. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new position in shares of BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $272,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 329,785 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 15,566 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,657 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank grew its position in shares of BHP Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 15,460 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. It operates through four segments: Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

