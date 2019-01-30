B&G Foods, Inc. (BGS) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) by 44.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,093 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGS. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in B&G Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,275,000 after buying an additional 23,557 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,387,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,484,000 after buying an additional 33,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in B&G Foods by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Cheryl M. Palmer sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $354,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,007.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of B&G Foods stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $27.03. The company had a trading volume of 552 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,777. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.61. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.00 and a 1 year high of $33.60.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $422.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.53 million. B&G Foods had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is currently 89.62%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded B&G Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on B&G Foods from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on B&G Foods from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, CL King assumed coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Wednesday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.50 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

About B&G Foods

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, puffed corn and rice snacks, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

