BetaCoin Trading Up 77.6% Over Last Week (BET)

BetaCoin (CURRENCY:BET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. BetaCoin has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $266.00 worth of BetaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BetaCoin has traded 77.6% higher against the dollar. One BetaCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BetaCoin alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00008598 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000282 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000074 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000005 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00057745 BTC.

BetaCoin Profile

BetaCoin (CRYPTO:BET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. BetaCoin’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for BetaCoin is betacoin.info

BetaCoin Coin Trading

BetaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BetaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BetaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BetaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BetaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BetaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.