Benchmark Trims Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Target Price to $100.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.
NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,781. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44.
In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,122 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $91,420.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $266,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.
Silicon Laboratories Company Profile
Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.
