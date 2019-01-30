Benchmark Trims Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) Target Price to $100.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Benchmark from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. William Blair began coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. B. Riley decreased their price target on Silicon Laboratories from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

NASDAQ:SLAB traded down $12.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,458,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,781. The company has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.56. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $73.13 and a 1-year high of $110.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 5.44.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.21 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 7.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Silicon Laboratories will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $82,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,289,395.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alessandro Piovaccari sold 1,122 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total value of $91,420.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,227,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,243 shares of company stock valued at $266,675. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 1.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,484,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $645,872,000 after buying an additional 75,633 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 11.0% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 109,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,925,000 after buying an additional 10,888 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 7,462.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 157,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, and markets mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of things products, such as 8-bit mixed-signal, 32-bit wireless, and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers; wireless connectivity devices, including multiprotocol wireless Gecko system-on-chip devices; real-time operating systems; sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

