Benchmark Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Coherent (COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $162.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $212.00. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.91% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Coherent in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $185.00 target price on Coherent and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Coherent from $218.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Coherent in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Coherent from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherent presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.71.

COHR stock opened at $122.81 on Wednesday. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $90.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. Coherent had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 13.00%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Coherent will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela Fletcher sold 458 shares of Coherent stock in a transaction on Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.75, for a total value of $60,799.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Robecosam AG boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 70,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $12,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,488 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coherent in the 2nd quarter worth $254,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Coherent by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,262 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Coherent during the third quarter worth about $3,961,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

