Beiersdorf’s (BEI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Beiersdorf (ETR:BEI)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.10 ($110.58).

BEI traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.36 ($101.58). The stock had a trading volume of 173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

About Beiersdorf

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

