Beiersdorf’s (BEI) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €86.00 ($100.00) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €98.00 ($113.95) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. Barclays set a €83.00 ($96.51) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 17th. Commerzbank set a €97.00 ($112.79) target price on Beiersdorf and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($98.84) price objective on Beiersdorf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Beiersdorf currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €95.10 ($110.58).

BEI traded up €0.22 ($0.26) during trading on Wednesday, reaching €87.36 ($101.58). The stock had a trading volume of 173,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,110. Beiersdorf has a one year low of €85.12 ($98.98) and a one year high of €102.00 ($118.60).

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in the area of skin and body care; and technical adhesive tapes in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia.

