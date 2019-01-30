BB&T Co. (BBT) Shares Sold by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,390 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after purchasing an additional 939,154 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of BB&T by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 59,282,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,877,586,000 after acquiring an additional 939,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,492,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,402,389,000 after purchasing an additional 144,773 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,406,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $699,273,000 after purchasing an additional 920,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of BB&T by 5.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,461,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $527,666,000 after acquiring an additional 547,692 shares during the period. 64.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BBT opened at $49.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.04. BB&T Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.68 and a fifty-two week high of $56.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.01. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 13th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several analysts have commented on BBT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of BB&T from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of BB&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of BB&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.08 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.34.

In other news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $141,786.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick C. Graney III acquired 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.56 per share, with a total value of $199,752.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $199,752. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

BB&T Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides various banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, and individuals. The company operates through four segments: CB-Retail, CB-Commercial, IH&PF, and FS&CF. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

