Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) Receives €84.82 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (ETR:BMW) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €84.59 ($98.36).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMW. Barclays set a €106.00 ($123.26) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 29th. BNP Paribas set a €99.00 ($115.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. equinet set a €91.00 ($105.81) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($110.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th.

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke stock opened at €73.25 ($85.17) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a 12-month low of €77.07 ($89.62) and a 12-month high of €97.04 ($112.84).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

