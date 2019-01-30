Bayer (BAYN) Given a €90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Bayer (FRA:BAYN) has been assigned a €90.00 ($104.65) price target by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the healthcare company’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target suggests a potential upside of 36.51% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAYN. Jefferies Financial Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €123.00 ($143.02) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Commerzbank set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €111.00 ($129.07) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €88.50 ($102.91) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €88.54 ($102.96).

FRA:BAYN opened at €65.93 ($76.66) on Wednesday. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

