BayCom (BCML) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

BayCom (NASDAQ:BCML) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:BCML traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $21.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,751. The stock has a market cap of $224.36 million, a PE ratio of 14.31, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.41. BayCom has a 1 year low of $17.19 and a 1 year high of $26.94.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BCML. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BayCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BayCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of BayCom from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday.

In other BayCom news, insider George J. Guarini bought 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BayCom Company Profile

BayCom Corp., through its subsidiary, United Business Bank, provides commercial banking products and services to businesses and individuals. The company offers personal and business savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement and health savings accounts; business loans, including term loans, equipment financing, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, small business loans, and business and industry loans; and business credit products, such as business lines of credit, asset-based lines of credit, letters of credit, and business credit cards.

