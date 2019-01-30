Barry P. Flannelly Sells 1,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 790,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,707. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $96.33.
Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.
Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.
Incyte Company Profile
Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.
