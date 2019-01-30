Barry P. Flannelly Sells 1,000 Shares of Incyte Co. (INCY) Stock

Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) EVP Barry P. Flannelly sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $80,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ INCY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.98. 790,036 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,035,707. The firm has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 4.01. Incyte Co. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $96.33.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $449.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.34 million. Incyte had a positive return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Incyte Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $767,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. Ledyard National Bank acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Incyte by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 144,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,974,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Incyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on INCY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Thursday, January 10th. BidaskClub upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Incyte from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Incyte in a report on Tuesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/barry-p-flannelly-sells-1000-shares-of-incyte-co-incy-stock.html.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States. It offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.