Barclays (BCS) Shares Gap Down to $8.62

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $8.87, but opened at $8.62. Barclays shares last traded at $8.47, with a volume of 4225400 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Barclays from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

The firm has a market cap of $36.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Barclays by 327.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 6,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,673 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Barclays by 533.5% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Barclays during the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

About Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

