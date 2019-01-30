Bank Of Princeton (BPRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bank Of Princeton (NASDAQ:BPRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $10.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 million.

BPRN opened at $29.93 on Wednesday. Bank Of Princeton has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $35.45. The company has a market cap of $196.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.32.

Get Bank Of Princeton alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 7th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Bank Of Princeton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BPRN shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank Of Princeton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank Of Princeton in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Bank Of Princeton from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 5th.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/bank-of-princeton-bprn-announces-quarterly-earnings-results-misses-estimates-by-0-01-eps.html.

About Bank Of Princeton

The Bank of Princeton provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers checking accounts, savings accounts, attorney trust accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and commercial real estate and multi-family, commercial and industrial, construction, residential first-lien mortgage, home equity, and consumer loans, as well as lines of credit.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Princeton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Princeton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.