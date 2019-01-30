Bank of America Corp (BAC) Stake Increased by Trust Co. of Oklahoma

Trust Co. of Oklahoma grew its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 98.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,095 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Oklahoma’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2,719.0% in the 3rd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 5,310,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,394,000 after purchasing an additional 5,122,442 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 183.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,872,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117,908 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Bank of America by 168.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,840,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $172,061,000 after acquiring an additional 3,665,300 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA lifted its stake in Bank of America by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 7,697,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,755,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899,075 shares during the period. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $62,143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $29.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $303.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America Corp has a 1 year low of $22.66 and a 1 year high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $22.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 25.45% and a return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on BAC. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (down previously from $37.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.40.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

