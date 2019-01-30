Bank of America Corp (BAC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%.

Bank of America has raised its dividend payment by an average of 39.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Bank of America has a dividend payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Bank of America to earn $3.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.8%.

NYSE BAC traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. 66,381,320 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,234,313. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $300.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bank of America has a 52 week low of $22.66 and a 52 week high of $33.05.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.37 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 25.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of America will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BAC. Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine raised Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.40.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

