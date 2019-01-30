BANCO BRADESCO/S (BBDO) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 4th

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) declared a special dividend on Monday, January 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0046 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 4th. This is a positive change from BANCO BRADESCO/S’s previous special dividend of $0.00444.

NYSE:BBDO opened at $10.41 on Wednesday. BANCO BRADESCO/S has a twelve month low of $5.49 and a twelve month high of $13.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.05.

BANCO BRADESCO/S (NYSE:BBDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. BANCO BRADESCO/S had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 14.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.44 billion for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised BANCO BRADESCO/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th.

About BANCO BRADESCO/S

Banco Bradesco SA provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, enterprises, and corporations and institutions. It operates through two segments, Banking; and Insurance, Pension Plans and Capitalization Bond. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, time deposits, interbank deposits from financial institutions, and accounts for salary purposes.

