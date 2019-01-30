Bagir Group (BAGR) Stock Price Down 12.1%

Bagir Group Ltd (LON:BAGR) fell 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 1.12 ($0.01). 329,080 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the average session volume of 251,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.28 ($0.02).

Bagir Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets men's and women's tailored fashions in Europe, the United States, and internationally. It offers suits, jackets, trousers, shirts, and casual pieces. The company markets and licenses its products under the Austin Reeds, AR-RED, GIR Collection, and Jay Godfrey brands, as well as offers products under various retail private labels.

