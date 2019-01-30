Baer Chain (BRC) Hits Market Cap of $0.00

Baer Chain (CURRENCY:BRC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. Baer Chain has a total market cap of $0.00 and $184,458.00 worth of Baer Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Baer Chain token can currently be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00013691 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, ZB.COM and Coineal. During the last week, Baer Chain has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Baer Chain

BRC is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. Baer Chain’s total supply is 568,456,290 tokens. The official website for Baer Chain is baerchain.com . Baer Chain’s official Twitter account is @TeamBrightcoin

Baer Chain Token Trading

Baer Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coineal, ZB.COM and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Baer Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Baer Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Baer Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

