B. Riley Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Dynagas LNG Partners LP (DLNG)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) – B. Riley boosted their Q4 2018 EPS estimates for shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report issued on Monday, January 28th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.02). B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.65 price objective on the stock.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $5.25 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a report on Sunday, November 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.11.

Dynagas LNG Partners stock opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $103.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.81, a PEG ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.23. Dynagas LNG Partners has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.79.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 15th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $31.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.82 million. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is 135.14%.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. As of March 9, 2018, its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.