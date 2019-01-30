B Communications (BCOM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.38

Shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.38 and last traded at $4.38, with a volume of 2657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of B Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.19.

B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter. B Communications had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a negative return on equity of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $630.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in B Communications stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of B Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:BCOM) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,096,509 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the period. B Communications makes up approximately 0.6% of Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Altshuler Shaham Ltd owned approximately 3.67% of B Communications worth $10,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About B Communications (NASDAQ:BCOM)

B Communications Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications services for business and private customers in Israel. The company offers fixed-line telephony, fixed-line broadband Internet infrastructure access, Internet service provider, cellular telephony, international telephony, international and domestic data transfer and network, information and communication technology, pay television, multi-channel television, television and radio broadcasts, satellite broadcasts, and customer call center services, as well as other communications infrastructures and services.

