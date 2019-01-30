Avery Dennison (AVY) Releases FY 2019 Earnings Guidance

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) updated its FY 2019 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.45-6.70 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.60.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Avery Dennison from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $125.00 price objective on Avery Dennison and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Avery Dennison from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Avery Dennison from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Avery Dennison has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $117.50.

NYSE AVY opened at $98.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.28. Avery Dennison has a one year low of $82.89 and a one year high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 2,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,608,249. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

