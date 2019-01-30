Avenue Therapeutics Inc (ATXI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Avenue Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ATXI) will announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Avenue Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.38) and the lowest is ($0.62). Avenue Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.63) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Avenue Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.19) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.10). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.67) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avenue Therapeutics.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ATXI shares. Oppenheimer set a $10.00 price objective on Avenue Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Avenue Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th.

In other Avenue Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey Paley bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.48 per share, for a total transaction of $54,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $5.90 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $6.82. The stock has a market cap of $62.83 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of -1.35.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, develops, and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat moderate to moderately severe post-operative pain.

Recommended Story: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avenue Therapeutics (ATXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.