Aventus (AVT) Trading Down 9.8% This Week

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 30th. One Aventus token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00004587 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, HitBTC, Gatecoin and Mercatox. Aventus has a total market cap of $958,625.00 and approximately $10,051.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aventus has traded down 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Aventus

Aventus’ genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io . The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aventus is blog.aventus.io

Buying and Selling Aventus

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Gatecoin, OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aventus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

