AvalonBay Communities (AVB) Reaches New 1-Year High at $191.92

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $191.92 and last traded at $190.74, with a volume of 32889 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $190.73.

AVB has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Argus upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $196.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $168.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $193.76.

The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.51.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.87). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $575.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $573.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities Inc will post 9.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st were given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 28th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 68.21%.

In other news, CFO Kevin P. O’shea sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.51, for a total transaction of $269,265.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 23,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.87, for a total transaction of $4,354,444.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,453 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,478. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC bought a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter worth about $87,000. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AvalonBay Communities Company Profile (NYSE:AVB)

As of September 30, 2018, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 290 apartment communities containing 84,490 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and 15 communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

