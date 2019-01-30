Autohome (ATHM) Shares Down 5.4%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) shares traded down 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $70.55 and last traded at $71.95. 1,284,858 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,203,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.02.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Autohome in a report on Sunday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.34 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Autohome from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Autohome from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.27.

Get Autohome alerts:

The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 1.70.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 12th. The information services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. Autohome had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $275.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Autohome Inc will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 29,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 109,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 56,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Autohome (ATHM) Shares Down 5.4%” was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright law. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2019/01/30/autohome-athm-shares-down-5-4.html.

About Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

Featured Article: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.