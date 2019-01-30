ATLAS COPCO AB/S (ATLKY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

ATLAS COPCO AB/S (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ATLAS COPCO AB/S had a net margin of 111.96% and a return on equity of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion.
Shares of OTCMKTS ATLKY opened at $26.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92. ATLAS COPCO AB/S has a twelve month low of $21.18 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
ATLKY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 19th. Barclays lowered shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ATLAS COPCO AB/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd.
Atlas Copco AB, through its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions worldwide. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, vacuum solutions, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions for use in manufacturing, oil and gas, and process industries.
