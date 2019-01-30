Atlantica Yield PLC (AY) Shares Sold by Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Atlantica Yield PLC (NASDAQ:AY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 219,897 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 27,364 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Atlantica Yield were worth $4,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. acquired a new position in Atlantica Yield in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new stake in Atlantica Yield during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 47.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AY traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.40. 590 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 502,629. Atlantica Yield PLC has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.75.

Atlantica Yield (NASDAQ:AY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. Atlantica Yield had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $323.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.91 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Atlantica Yield PLC will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

AY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Atlantica Yield in a research note on Monday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantica Yield from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Atlantica Yield from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.90.

About Atlantica Yield

Atlantica Yield plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy natural gas, power, electric transmission lines, and water assets in North America, South America, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. As of December 31, 2017, it had 22 assets, including 1,446 megawatts (MW) of renewable energy generation assets comprising solar power and wind plants; 300 MW of natural gas power generation assets that produce electricity and steam from natural gas; 1,099 miles of electric transmission lines; and desalination plants with an aggregate capacity of 10.5 million cubic feet per day.

