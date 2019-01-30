AsiaCoin Market Cap Reaches $2.46 Million (AC)

AsiaCoin (CURRENCY:AC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 30th. One AsiaCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC on popular exchanges. AsiaCoin has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $0.00 worth of AsiaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AsiaCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 187.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000307 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 39% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000032 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin Coin Profile

AsiaCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 26th, 2014. AsiaCoin’s total supply is 2,319,278,081 coins. AsiaCoin’s official website is www.thecoin.asia . AsiaCoin’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

AsiaCoin Coin Trading

AsiaCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AsiaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AsiaCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AsiaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

